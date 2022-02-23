Tech. Sgt. Anthony Goodman, 15th Maintenance Squadron C-17 Globemaster III aerospace propulsion craftsman, and Master Sgt. Joseph Alejandro, 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron propulsion flight noncommissioned officer in-charge, prepare one of four C-17 turbofan engines for an engine swap in Hangar 19 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2022. The cargo aircraft’s engines are replaced when needed in order to sustain airlift operations generated out of JBPHH. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 19:55
|Photo ID:
|7068264
|VIRIN:
|220223-F-JA727-0056
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|4
This work, TFI C-17 engine replacement [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
