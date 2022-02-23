TFI C-17 engine replacement

Tech. Sgt. Anthony Goodman, 15th Maintenance Squadron C-17 Globemaster III aerospace propulsion craftsman, and Master Sgt. Joseph Alejandro, 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron propulsion flight noncommissioned officer in-charge, prepare one of four C-17 turbofan engines for an engine swap in Hangar 19 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2022. The cargo aircraft’s engines are replaced when needed in order to sustain airlift operations generated out of JBPHH. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

