Airmen and civilians assigned to the 15th Maintenance Group and 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron transfer a turbofan engine from a C-17 Globemaster III to an aircraft engine trailer during an engine swap in Hangar 19 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2022. Active-duty, Guardsmen and civilian maintainers have replaced three engines in the past six weeks in order to support operational readiness within the Indo-pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 19:56
|Photo ID:
|7068269
|VIRIN:
|220223-F-JA727-0496
|Resolution:
|5647x3482
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, TFI C-17 engine replacement [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
