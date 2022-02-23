Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TFI C-17 engine replacement [Image 7 of 8]

    TFI C-17 engine replacement

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen and civilians assigned to the 15th Maintenance Group and 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron transfer a turbofan engine from a C-17 Globemaster III to an aircraft engine trailer during an engine swap in Hangar 19 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2022. Active-duty, Guardsmen and civilian maintainers have replaced three engines in the past six weeks in order to support operational readiness within the Indo-pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    C-17
    engine
    HIANG
    maintenance
    TFI

