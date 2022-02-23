Airmen and civilians assigned to the 15th Maintenance Group and 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron transfer a turbofan engine from a C-17 Globemaster III to an aircraft engine trailer during an engine swap in Hangar 19 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2022. Active-duty, Guardsmen and civilian maintainers have replaced three engines in the past six weeks in order to support operational readiness within the Indo-pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 19:56 Photo ID: 7068269 VIRIN: 220223-F-JA727-0496 Resolution: 5647x3482 Size: 1.51 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TFI C-17 engine replacement [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.