TFI C-17 engine replacement

Staff Sgt. Marc Ganir, 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron propulsion craftsman, loosens a bolt on a turbofan engine from a C-17 Globemaster III for an engine swap in Hangar 19 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 23, 2022. Within an estimated 48 hours, over 10 JBPHH aircraft maintainers were involved with detaching, transferring and replacing the cargo aircraft’s engine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

