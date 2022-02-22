Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBER [Image 18 of 20]

    Air Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force tactical air control party (TACP) specialists from Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, and combat weather Airmen assigned to Detachment 3, 1st Combat Weather Squadron, board an Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III while conducting airborne operations at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 22, 2022. Members of the Alaska Air National Guard’s 176th Wing provided air support for the training. The Air Force special warfare Airmen conducted the training to demonstrate airborne and mission-readiness skills in Arctic conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 01:57
    Photo ID: 7064972
    VIRIN: 220222-F-HY271-0164
    Resolution: 7991x5327
    Size: 8.87 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBER [Image 20 of 20], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBER
    Air Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBER
    Air Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBER
    Air Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBER
    Air Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBER
    Air Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBER
    Air Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBER
    Air Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBER
    Air Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBER
    Air Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBER
    Air Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBER
    Air Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBER
    Air Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBER
    Air Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBER
    Air Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBER
    Air Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBER
    Air Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBER
    Air Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBER
    Air Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBER
    Air Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBER

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air National Guard

    Alaska

    Airborne Operations

    C-17A Globemaster III

    TAGS

    Arctic
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM
    AFWN
    Air Force Special Warfare
    AFSPECWAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT