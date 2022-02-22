U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trevor Liggett, left, and Airman 1st Class Trent Garver, tactical air control party (TACP) apprentices assigned to Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, prepare their jump gear before conducting airborne operations at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 22, 2022. The Air Force special warfare Airmen conducted the training to demonstrate airborne and mission-readiness skills in Arctic conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

Date Taken: 02.22.2022 Date Posted: 02.24.2022 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US This work, Air Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBER [Image 20 of 20], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS