U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trevor Liggett, left, a tactical air control party (TACP) apprentice assigned to Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, pauses for a photograph while preparing for airborne operations at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 22, 2022. The Air Force special warfare Airmen conducted the training to demonstrate airborne and mission-readiness skills in Arctic conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

Date Taken: 02.22.2022 Date Posted: 02.24.2022 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US This work, Air Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBER [Image 20 of 20], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.