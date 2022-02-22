Air Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBER

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Asher Wilthew, left, assists Staff Sgt. Trapper Chechak put on a T-11 advanced tactical parachute system while preparing for airborne operations at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 22, 2022. Wilthew and Chechak are tactical air control party (TACP) specialists assigned to Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron. The Air Force special warfare Airmen conducted the training to demonstrate airborne and mission-readiness skills in Arctic conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

