    Air Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBER [Image 6 of 20]

    Air Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Asher Wilthew, left, assists Staff Sgt. Trapper Chechak put on a T-11 advanced tactical parachute system while preparing for airborne operations at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 22, 2022. Wilthew and Chechak are tactical air control party (TACP) specialists assigned to Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron. The Air Force special warfare Airmen conducted the training to demonstrate airborne and mission-readiness skills in Arctic conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 01:58
    Photo ID: 7064960
    VIRIN: 220222-F-HY271-0058
    Resolution: 7281x4854
    Size: 10.82 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBER [Image 20 of 20], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Parachute

    Tactical Air Control Party

    Airborne Operations

    TAGS

    Arctic
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM
    AFWN
    Air Force Special Warfare
    AFSPECWAR

