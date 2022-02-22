U.S. Air Force tactical air control party (TACP) specialists from Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, and combat weather Airmen assigned to Detachment 3, 1st Combat Weather Squadron, board an Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III while conducting airborne operations at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 22, 2022. Members of the Alaska Air National Guard’s 176th Wing provided air support for the training. The Air Force special warfare Airmen conducted the training to demonstrate airborne and mission-readiness skills in Arctic conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2022 Date Posted: 02.24.2022 01:57 Photo ID: 7064971 VIRIN: 220222-F-HY271-0180 Resolution: 6990x4665 Size: 13.55 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Hometown: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBER [Image 20 of 20], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.