Air Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBER

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Downs, left, inspects Capt. Lynsie Schwerer, while preparing for airborne operations at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 22, 2022. Downs and Schwerer are combat weather Airmen assigned to Detachment 3, 1st Combat Weather Squadron. The Air Force special warfare Airmen conducted the training to demonstrate airborne and mission-readiness skills in Arctic conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

Date Taken: 02.22.2022
Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US