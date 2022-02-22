Air Force special warfare Airmen gear up for airborne operations at JBER

U.S. Air Force tactical air control party (TACP) specialists from Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, and combat weather Airmen assigned to Detachment 3, 1st Combat Weather Squadron, listen to a mission brief before conducting airborne operations at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 22, 2022. Members of the Alaska Air National Guard’s 176th Wing provided air support for the training. The Air Force special warfare Airmen conducted the training to demonstrate airborne and mission-readiness skills in Arctic conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

