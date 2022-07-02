220207-N-AO868-1039 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 7, 2022) Crash team members, in hot suits pull a pilot out of an MH 60R Sea Hawk helicopter during a simulated causality on the flight deck of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) Feb. 7, 2022. San Jacinto is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy/Released)

Location: ADRIATIC SEA