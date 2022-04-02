Neptune Strike 22 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance.

220204-N-AO868-1038 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 4, 2022) Naval Air Crewman 2nd class Eric Hill, observes as a Spanish Navy sailor assigned to the Spanish Navy Meteoro-class offshore patrol vessel ESPS Meteoro (P-41), chock and chain an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72 on the flight deck of Meteoro, in the Adriatic Sea Feb. 4, 2022. Neptune Strike 2022 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy/Released)

