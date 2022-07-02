Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. [Image 10 of 12]

    ADRIATIC SEA

    02.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS San Jacinto (CG 56)

    220207-N-AO868-1039 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 7, 2022) Sailors participate in a damage control training team evolution on the flight deck of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) Feb. 7, 2022. San Jacinto is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.21.2022 11:30
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Neptune Strike 22 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance.
    Mediterranean Sea
    Navy
    USS San Jacinto

