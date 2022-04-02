220204-N-AO868-1100 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 4, 2022) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56), sails through the Adriatic Sea, in support of of Neptune Strike 22, Feb. 4, 2022. Neptune Strike 22 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy/Released)
This work, Neptune Strike 22 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
