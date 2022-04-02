Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Neptune Strike 22 highlights the natural evolution of NATO's ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance.

    Neptune Strike 22 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance.

    ADRIATIC SEA

    02.04.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS San Jacinto (CG 56)

    220204-N-AO868-1190 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 4, 2022) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56), sails through the Adriatic Sea, in support of Neptune Strike 22, Feb. 4, 2022. Neptune Strike 22 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.21.2022 11:30
    Photo ID: 7061543
    VIRIN: 220204-N-AO868-1190
    Resolution: 5026x3351
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    This work, Neptune Strike 22 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NATO
    #StrongerTogether
    #WeAreNATO
    europeansupport2022
    #NeptuneStrike
    #NeptuneStrike22

