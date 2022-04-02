220204-N-AO868-1011 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 4, 2022) From front to back, Italian Navy Gaeta class minehunter ITS Viareggio (M-5559), Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), Spanish Navy Meteoro class offshore patrol vessel ESPS Meteoro (P41), Spanish Navy Segura Class minehunter ESPS Sella (M-32) and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56), conduct maneuvering operations in the Adriatic Sea in support of Neptune Strike 22 Feb. 4, 2022. Neptune Strike 22 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy/Released)

