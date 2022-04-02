220204-N-AO868-1091 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 4, 2022) The Italian Navy, Gaeta class mine-hunter ITS Viareggio (M-5559), sails through the Adriatic Sea in support of Neptune Strike 22, Feb. 4, 2022. Neptune Strike 22 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2022 11:30
|Photo ID:
|7061539
|VIRIN:
|220204-N-AO868-1091
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|ADRIATIC SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
