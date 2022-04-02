Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Neptune Strike 22 highlights the natural evolution of NATO's ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance.

    ADRIATIC SEA

    02.04.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS San Jacinto (CG 56)

    220204-N-AO868-1091 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 4, 2022) The Italian Navy, Gaeta class mine-hunter ITS Viareggio (M-5559), sails through the Adriatic Sea in support of Neptune Strike 22, Feb. 4, 2022. Neptune Strike 22 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.21.2022 11:30
    Photo ID: 7061539
    VIRIN: 220204-N-AO868-1091
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Neptune Strike 22 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    he Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations.
    he Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations.
    he Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations.

    #NATO
    #StrongerTogether
    #WeAreNATO
    europeansupport2022
    #NeptuneStrike
    #NeptuneStrike22

