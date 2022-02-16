Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35s Arrive at Spangdahlem Air Base [Image 6 of 7]

    F-35s Arrive at Spangdahlem Air Base

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs from the 34th Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, taxi after landing at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 16, 2022, to increase NATO’s collective defense posture and enhance the capabilities of regional partners and allies. The F-35A Lightning II is an agile, versatile, high-performance, multirole fighter that combines stealth sensor fusion and unprecedented situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    TAGS

    NATO
    F-35
    Spangdahlem AB
    Air Policing
    europeansupport2022

