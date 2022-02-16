F-35s Arrive at Spangdahlem Air Base

Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs from the 34th Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, taxi after landing at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 16, 2022, to increase NATO’s collective defense posture and enhance the capabilities of regional partners and allies. The F-35A Lightning II is an agile, versatile, high-performance, multirole fighter that combines stealth sensor fusion and unprecedented situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

