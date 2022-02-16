Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35s Arrive at Spangdahlem Air Base [Image 1 of 7]

    F-35s Arrive at Spangdahlem Air Base

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force aircraft maintainer signals to a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II pilot from the 34th Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, after arriving at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 16, 2022. The F-35 team deployed to Spangdahlem Air Base to increase NATO’s collective defense posture and enhance the capabilities of regional partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35s Arrive at Spangdahlem Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    F-35
    Spangdahlem AB
    Air Policing
    europeansupport2022

