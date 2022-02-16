F-35s Arrive at Spangdahlem Air Base

A U.S. Air Force aircraft maintainer signals to a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II pilot from the 34th Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, after arriving at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 16, 2022. The F-35 team deployed to Spangdahlem Air Base to increase NATO’s collective defense posture and enhance the capabilities of regional partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

Date Taken: 02.16.2022
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE