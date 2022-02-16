A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II from the 34th Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, taxis to an aircraft shelter on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 16, 2022. The aircraft are equipped for a variety of missions to deter aggression and defend allies should deterrence fail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.21.2022 04:41 Photo ID: 7061306 VIRIN: 220216-F-LH638-1434 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 10.75 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35s Arrive at Spangdahlem Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.