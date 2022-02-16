A U.S. Air Force aircraft maintainer performs post-flight checks on a U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II from the 34th Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, after the jet landed at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 16, 2022. The F-35 deployment to Spangdahlem AB is designed to bolster readiness, enhance NATO's collective defense posture and further increase air integration capabilities with Allied and Partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2022 04:41
|Photo ID:
|7061307
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-LH638-1482
|Resolution:
|5137x3425
|Size:
|8.19 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35s Arrive at Spangdahlem Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT