    F-35s Arrive at Spangdahlem Air Base [Image 3 of 7]

    F-35s Arrive at Spangdahlem Air Base

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II from the 34th Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, taxis after arriving at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 16, 2022. The deployment of the F-35 team is designed to increase the defensive posture of the NATO Alliance and enhance interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.21.2022 04:41
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    TAGS

    NATO
    F-35
    Spangdahlem AB
    Air Policing
    europeansupport2022

