F-35s Arrive at Spangdahlem Air Base

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II from the 34th Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, taxis after arriving at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 16, 2022. The deployment of the F-35 team is designed to increase the defensive posture of the NATO Alliance and enhance interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

