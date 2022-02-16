A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II from the 34th Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, taxis after arriving at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 16, 2022. The deployment of the F-35 team is designed to increase the defensive posture of the NATO Alliance and enhance interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2022 04:41
|Photo ID:
|7061305
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-LH638-1437
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|9.21 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35s Arrive at Spangdahlem Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT