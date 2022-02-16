Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35s Arrive at Spangdahlem Air Base [Image 2 of 7]

    F-35s Arrive at Spangdahlem Air Base

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II multirole fighter jets from the 34th Fighter Squadron, 388th Fighter Wing, taxi on the flightline after arriving at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 16, 2022, to bolster readiness and enhance capabilities with regional partners and allies. The deployment of the F-35s is designed to reinforce NATO’s collective defensive posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.21.2022 04:41
    Photo ID: 7061304
    VIRIN: 220216-F-LH638-1268
    Resolution: 4808x3205
    Size: 7.04 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    TAGS

    NATO
    F-35
    Spangdahlem AB
    Air Policing
    europeansupport2022

