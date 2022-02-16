Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II multirole fighter jets from the 34th Fighter Squadron, 388th Fighter Wing, taxi on the flightline after arriving at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 16, 2022, to bolster readiness and enhance capabilities with regional partners and allies. The deployment of the F-35s is designed to reinforce NATO’s collective defensive posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.21.2022 04:41 Photo ID: 7061304 VIRIN: 220216-F-LH638-1268 Resolution: 4808x3205 Size: 7.04 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35s Arrive at Spangdahlem Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.