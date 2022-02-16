F-35s Arrive at Spangdahlem Air Base

Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II multirole fighter jets from the 34th Fighter Squadron, 388th Fighter Wing, taxi on the flightline after arriving at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 16, 2022, to bolster readiness and enhance capabilities with regional partners and allies. The deployment of the F-35s is designed to reinforce NATO’s collective defensive posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2022 04:41
|Photo ID:
|7061304
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-LH638-1268
|Resolution:
|4808x3205
|Size:
|7.04 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
