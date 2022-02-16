A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II from the 34th Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, lands on the runway at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 16, 2022, to increase NATO’s collective defense posture and enhance the capabilities of regional partners and allies. The deployment of these forces is evidence of the strong commitment to NATO Allies and to a whole, free and peaceful Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.21.2022 04:41 Photo ID: 7061309 VIRIN: 220216-F-LH638-1252 Resolution: 7560x5040 Size: 19.97 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35s Arrive at Spangdahlem Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.