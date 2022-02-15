Airmen assigned to the 726th Air Mobility Squadron prepare to unload cargo from a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 15, 2022. The U.S. military has the flexibility and capability to project and sustain power globally, providing flexible options for combatant commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.18.2022 08:54 Photo ID: 7057927 VIRIN: 220215-F-YT894-1639 Resolution: 6812x4546 Size: 17.15 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem Air Base receives supplies in support of theater ops [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.