Spangdahlem Air Base receives supplies in support of theater ops

U.S. Air Force Airman Magan Jordan, 726th Air Mobility Squadron aircraft services apprentice, guides cargo as it is unloaded from a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 15, 2022. Airmen are trained and postured to provide lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

Date Taken: 02.15.2022
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE