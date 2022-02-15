Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem Air Base receives supplies in support of theater ops [Image 3 of 7]

    Spangdahlem Air Base receives supplies in support of theater ops

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management Flight refuel a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 15, 2022. The 52nd LRS Airmen ensure the aircraft are postured to respond across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman) (This photo has been altered for security purposes.)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 08:54
    Photo ID: 7057924
    VIRIN: 220215-F-YT894-1350
    Resolution: 6155x4108
    Size: 15.83 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem Air Base receives supplies in support of theater ops [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    POL
    52nd FW
    readiness
    60th AMW
    europeansupport2022

