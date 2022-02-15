Spangdahlem Air Base receives supplies in support of theater ops

Kelsey Backes, 726th Air Mobility Squadron motor vehicle operator, drives an Eagle TT-8 aircraft tug out of a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 15, 2022. The Air Mobility Command provides rapid, global mobility and sustainment for Airmen around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

