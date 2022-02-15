Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem Air Base receives supplies in support of theater ops [Image 2 of 7]

    Spangdahlem Air Base receives supplies in support of theater ops

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Kelsey Backes, 726th Air Mobility Squadron motor vehicle operator, drives an Eagle TT-8 aircraft tug out of a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 15, 2022. The Air Mobility Command provides rapid, global mobility and sustainment for Airmen around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 08:54
    Photo ID: 7057923
    VIRIN: 220215-F-YT894-1216
    Resolution: 6227x4156
    Size: 16.91 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    USAFE
    52nd FW
    readiness
    60th AMW
    europeansupport2022

