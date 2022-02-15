A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, waits to be unloaded and refueled at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 15, 2022. The C-17 aircraft provides necessary support to ensure the advantage in resiliency and protects assets and personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 08:54
|Photo ID:
|7057922
|VIRIN:
|220215-F-YT894-1004
|Resolution:
|6976x4656
|Size:
|7.59 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Spangdahlem Air Base receives supplies in support of theater ops [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
