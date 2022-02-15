Spangdahlem Air Base receives supplies in support of theater ops

Airmen assigned to the 726th Air Mobility Squadron unload a generator from a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 15, 2022. Agility, resiliency and lethality are essential to deterrence, defense and delivering airpower in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

