Spangdahlem Air Base receives supplies in support of theater ops

Airmen assigned to the 726th Air Mobility Squadron prepare to unload cargo from a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 15, 2022. Rapid response training ensures Airmen and equipment are ready for any contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

