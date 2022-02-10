Weapons airmen conduct routine maintenance

a U.S. Air Force AirmAn assigned to the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, examineS an attachment on the bottom of an F-15E Strike Eagle at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 10, 2022. Weapons Airmen work together to ensure that the Liberty Wing remains ready to deliver unparalleled airpower at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jacob Wood)

