Weapons airmen conduct routine maintenance

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Vincent Bollaert, 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, weapons aircraft armament systems technician, tightens bolts on the bottom of an F-15E Strike Eagle at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 10, 2022. Airmen on the ground ensure that aircrew are equipped with the proper tools to defend U.S. national interests alongside NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jacob Wood)

Date Taken: 10.02.2022 Date Posted: 02.18.2022 Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB