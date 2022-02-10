U.S. Air Force Senior Airman George Chapman, left, and Senior Airman Jorden Dorsett, right, aircraft armament technicians assigned to the 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, loosen a bolt on the bottom of an F-15E Strike Eagle at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 10, 2022. Weapons Airmen work together to ensure that the Liberty Wing remains ready to deliver unparalleled airpower at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 06:49
|Photo ID:
|7057732
|VIRIN:
|220210-F-AF991-0209
|Resolution:
|4774x3689
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Weapons airmen conduct routine maintenance [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
