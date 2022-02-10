Weapons airmen conduct routine maintenance

U.S. Air Force weapons load crew Airmen assigned to the 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, conduct routine maintenance at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 10, 2022. Weapons Airmen work together to ensure that the Liberty Wing remains ready to deliver unparalleled airpower at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jacob Wood)

