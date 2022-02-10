U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Vincent Bollaert, left, and Senior Airman George Chapman, right, 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit aircraft armament systems technicians, conduct routine maintenance at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 10, 2022. Weapons Airmen work together to ensure that the Liberty Wing remains ready to deliver unparalleled airpower at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2022 06:48
|Photo ID:
|7057730
|VIRIN:
|220210-F-AF991-0185
|Resolution:
|5783x3614
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Weapons airmen conduct routine maintenance [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT