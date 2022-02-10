U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Vincent Bollaert, left, and Senior Airman George Chapman, right, 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit aircraft armament systems technicians, conduct routine maintenance at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 10, 2022. Weapons Airmen work together to ensure that the Liberty Wing remains ready to deliver unparalleled airpower at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jacob Wood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2022 Date Posted: 02.18.2022 06:48 Photo ID: 7057730 VIRIN: 220210-F-AF991-0185 Resolution: 5783x3614 Size: 2.33 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Weapons airmen conduct routine maintenance [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.