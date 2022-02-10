Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Weapons airmen conduct routine maintenance [Image 8 of 8]

    Weapons airmen conduct routine maintenance

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.02.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wood 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman George Chapman, left, and Senior Airman Jorden Dorsett, right, 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit aircraft armament technicians, conduct routine maintenance at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 10, 2022. Airmen on the ground ensure that aircrew are equipped with the proper tools to defend U.S. national interests alongside NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jacob Wood) (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jacob Wood)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2022 06:49
    Photo ID: 7057735
    VIRIN: 220210-F-AF991-0233
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weapons airmen conduct routine maintenance [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Weapons airmen conduct routine maintenance
    Weapons airmen conduct routine maintenance
    Weapons airmen conduct routine maintenance
    Weapons airmen conduct routine maintenance
    Weapons airmen conduct routine maintenance
    Weapons airmen conduct routine maintenance
    Weapons airmen conduct routine maintenance
    Weapons airmen conduct routine maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    F-15
    Lakenheath
    48 FW
    Weapons

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT