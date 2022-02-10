Weapons airmen conduct routine maintenance

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman George Chapman, left, and Senior Airman Jorden Dorsett, right, 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit aircraft armament technicians, conduct routine maintenance at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 10, 2022. Airmen on the ground ensure that aircrew are equipped with the proper tools to defend U.S. national interests alongside NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jacob Wood) (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jacob Wood)

