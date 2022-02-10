Weapons airmen conduct routine maintenance

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman George Chapman, left, and Senior Airman Jorden Dorsett, right, aircraft armament technicians assigned to the 492nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, loosen a bolt on the bottom of an F-15E Strike Eagle at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 10, 2022. Weapons Airmen work together to ensure that the Liberty Wing remains ready to deliver unparalleled airpower at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Jacob Wood)

