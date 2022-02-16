909 ARS fuels interoperability with joint training

Senior Airman Seth Amiott, 909th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, refuels a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 out of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, during joint refueling training over the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 16, 2022. Joint training strengthens partnerships and enhances capabilities, allowing the U.S. to maintain air supremacy and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

