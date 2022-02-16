Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    909 ARS fuels interoperability with joint training [Image 4 of 8]

    909 ARS fuels interoperability with joint training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 out of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, approaches a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during joint refueling training over the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 16, 2022. Joint training strengthens partnerships and enhances capabilities, allowing the U.S. to maintain air supremacy and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 909 ARS fuels interoperability with joint training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    refueling
    joint training
    KC-130
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242
    F-35B Lightning II
    909th Air Refueling Squadron

