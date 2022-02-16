A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 out of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, approaches a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during joint refueling training over the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 16, 2022. Joint training strengthens partnerships and enhances capabilities, allowing the U.S. to maintain air supremacy and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.17.2022 23:43 Photo ID: 7056989 VIRIN: 220216-F-ZJ963-1170 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 15.08 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 909 ARS fuels interoperability with joint training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.