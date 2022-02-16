U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 out of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, fly over the Pacific Ocean during a joint refueling training mission, Feb. 16, 2022. A fifth-generation fighter jet, the F-35B Lightning II made history as the world’s first operational supersonic short takeoff and vertical landing aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 23:43
|Photo ID:
|7056988
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-ZJ963-1314
|Resolution:
|5402x4174
|Size:
|9.85 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 909 ARS fuels interoperability with joint training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
