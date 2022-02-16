909 ARS fuels interoperability with joint training

U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 out of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, fly over the Pacific Ocean during a joint refueling training mission, Feb. 16, 2022. A fifth-generation fighter jet, the F-35B Lightning II made history as the world’s first operational supersonic short takeoff and vertical landing aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

