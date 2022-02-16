909 ARS fuels interoperability with joint training

U.S. Air Force Col. Ronald Schochenmaier, 18th Wing vice commander, pilots a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, during a joint refueling training mission over the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 16, 2022. The 909th Air Refueling Squadron plays a vital part in ensuring the mission is accomplished, allowing for air-to-air refueling which eliminates the need for an aircraft to land or return to base for refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

