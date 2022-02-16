Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    909 ARS fuels interoperability with joint training [Image 1 of 8]

    909 ARS fuels interoperability with joint training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ronald Schochenmaier, 18th Wing vice commander, pilots a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, during a joint refueling training mission over the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 16, 2022. The 909th Air Refueling Squadron plays a vital part in ensuring the mission is accomplished, allowing for air-to-air refueling which eliminates the need for an aircraft to land or return to base for refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    TAGS

    refueling
    joint training
    KC-130
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242
    F-35B Lightning II
    909th Air Refueling Squadron

