U.S. Air Force Col. Ronald Schochenmaier, 18th Wing vice commander, pilots a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, during a joint refueling training mission over the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 16, 2022. The 909th Air Refueling Squadron plays a vital part in ensuring the mission is accomplished, allowing for air-to-air refueling which eliminates the need for an aircraft to land or return to base for refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 23:43
|Photo ID:
|7056986
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-ZJ963-1148
|Resolution:
|6985x4662
|Size:
|12.86 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 909 ARS fuels interoperability with joint training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT