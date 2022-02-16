909 ARS fuels interoperability with joint training

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 out of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during joint refueling training over the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 16, 2022. The drogue-and-probe method of aerial refueling utilizes a trailing hose with a basket on the end, which pilots connect with and receive fuel from via a probe on their aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

