A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 out of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during joint refueling training over the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 16, 2022. The drogue-and-probe method of aerial refueling utilizes a trailing hose with a basket on the end, which pilots connect with and receive fuel from via a probe on their aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 23:44
|Photo ID:
|7056993
|VIRIN:
|220216-F-ZJ963-1252
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|12.58 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 909 ARS fuels interoperability with joint training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS
