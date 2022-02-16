909 ARS fuels interoperability with joint training

U.S. Airmen from the 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit perform pre-flight checks behind a drogue, in preparation for a joint refueling training mission at Kadena Air Base, Feb. 16, 2022. The drogue-and-probe method of aerial refueling utilizes a trailing hose with a basket on the end, which pilots connect with and receive fuel from via a probe on their aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

