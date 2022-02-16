909 ARS fuels interoperability with joint training

Senior Airman Seth Amiott, 909th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, refuels a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 out of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, during joint refueling training over the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 16, 2022. The 909th Air Refueling Squadron plays a vital part in ensuring the mission is accomplished, allowing for air-to-air refueling which eliminates the need for an aircraft to land or return to base for refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

