Egress, PHASE work on F-15E Strike Eagle

Airman 1st Class Jobe Bertrand, 4th Equipment Maintenance squadron crew chief, inspects the underside of an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 7, 2022. Crew chiefs use different tools, such as flashlights, to see small parts inside the jet. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Airman 1st Class Hadley Neish)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 08:52
|Photo ID:
|7055894
|VIRIN:
|220107-F-F3335-1275
|Resolution:
|5039x3599
|Size:
|657.77 KB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
