    Egress, PHASE work on F-15E Strike Eagle [Image 7 of 7]

    Egress, PHASE work on F-15E Strike Eagle

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airman 1st Class Jobe Bertrand, 4th Equipment Maintenance squadron crew chief, inspects the underside of an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 7, 2022. Crew chiefs use different tools, such as flashlights, to see small parts inside the jet. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Airman 1st Class Hadley Neish)

