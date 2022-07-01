Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Egress, PHASE work on F-15E Strike Eagle

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airman 1st Class Jobe Bertrand, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron crew chief, works under an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 7, 2022. Bertrand fixed a clamp and hydraulics line during a phase inspection. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Airman 1st Class Hadley Neish)

