Airman 1st Class Jobe Bertrand, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron crew chief, works under an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 7, 2022. Bertrand fixed a clamp and hydraulics line during a phase inspection. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Airman 1st Class Hadley Neish)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 08:52
|Photo ID:
|7055890
|VIRIN:
|220107-F-F3335-1165
|Resolution:
|4604x3289
|Size:
|947.51 KB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
This work, Egress, PHASE work on F-15E Strike Eagle [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
