Egress, PHASE work on F-15E Strike Eagle

Airman 1st Class Hayden Gray, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs routine phase maintenance on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 7, 2022. Phase Airmen are assigned specific sections of the aircraft to ensure it is thoroughly inspected. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Airman 1st Class Hadley Neish)

