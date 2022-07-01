Egress, PHASE work on F-15E Strike Eagle

Senior Airman Kyle Hogan, left, and Airman 1st Class Latrell Blackwell, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron aircrew egress technicians, install an ejection seat into an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 7, 2022. The canopy of the aircraft must be adjusted prior to installing an ejection seat. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Airman 1st Class Hadley Neish)
