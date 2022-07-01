Senior Airman Gary Smith, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron crew chief, replaces a nut plate on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 7, 2022. When panels are removed from the aircraft, nut plates can become faulty and must be replaced. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Airman 1st Class Hadley Neish)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2022 08:52
|Photo ID:
|7055889
|VIRIN:
|220107-F-F3335-1141
|Resolution:
|4800x3429
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Egress, PHASE work on F-15E Strike Eagle [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
